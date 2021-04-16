Expand / Collapse search

Activists continue fight to stop controversial Texas voting bill

AUSTIN, Texas - Local activists are continuing their efforts to try and stop a controversial voting bill that's making its way through the Texas Legislature. It comes on the heels of protests outside the state capitol Thursday.

The League of Women Voters, NAACP, and others will unveil a new initiative to try and get more businesses to speak out against House Bill 6 and Senate Bill 7 at a press conference scheduled for 2 p.m. today. They've put together a task force to garner corporate support for blocking the measure, which has already passed the Senate.

Texas-based Dell and American Airlines have already voiced their opposition to the Election Integrity Act. 

The bill would limit early voting hours, prohibit drive-through voting, require proof of disability for mail-in voting and increase access for partisan poll watchers. Both Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick say these restrictions are necessary to keep elections fair and prevent voter fraud. 

But opponents say what's being proposed amounts to an anti-democratic attempt at voter suppression that will especially hurt communities of color.

On Thursday several local groups got together for a rally outside the Texas Capitol, to voice their opposition to the effort. 
 