Texas Legislature one step closer to passing new voting restrictions

The state legislature is one step closer to passing sweeping new voting restrictions. The Texas Senate approved SB-7 around 2:30 a.m. Thursday and it will move on to the House.

That early morning vote followed eight hours of debate that began Wednesday night. SB-7 would limit extended early voting hours, prohibit drive-through voting, and require proof of disability to qualify for mail-in voting. It would also increase access for partisan poll watchers, including allowing them to shoot video of the ballot counting process.

This move in Texas comes just days after a similar elections overhaul was signed into law in Georgia, already prompting lawsuits.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Texas Democrats argue it amounts to Jim Crow-era suppression--placing unnecessary hurdles between voters and the ballot box, especially people of color and those with disabilities. But GOP senators, backed by Texas Governor Greg Abbott, say the bill is designed to prevent voter fraud and keep elections fair.

"This bill is about making it easy to vote and hard to cheat. We had a long debate, scores of amendments were offered, and at the end of the day Texas Senate passed a strong election integrity bill that we can be proud of," said Republican Sen. Bryan Hughes of Mineola early Thursday morning.

Advertisement

"This is a voter suppression bill and we should not have that in Texas, not in 2021," Democratic Sen. Royce West of Dallas said Wednesday. "A reasonable person would look at that and say that its part of the national republican strategy in order to suppress voters in urban areas."

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Democratic Sen. Sarah Eckhardt of Austin tweeted overnight: "SB7 is voter suppression", adding she was proud to join with her democratic colleagues to fight against the bill. Early this morning, GOP Sen. Donna Campbell of New Braunfels tweeted: "After a long night of debate SB7 passes the Texas Senate - protecting the integrity of our elections."

In a statement overnight, the Texas ACLU vowed it would do everything they can to stop the bill’s passage.

The full House could vote on the bill as soon as Thursday.

