Adams says he's reliving trauma after Bronx apartment fire

For New York City Mayor Eric Adams, the fire in Fordham Heights that killed 17 people including eight children Sunday triggered memories of a fire-related trauma he endured years ago.

Speaking with Good Day New York co-host Rosanna Scotto, Adams said he was a state senator when he experienced fire first-hand.

"I think about when my building was burned, a fire, a three-alarm fire when I was a state senator," said Adams. "There was no loss of life."

Adams served in the New York State Senate from 2006 to 2013.

"But you think about these thoughts. Every time you hear a fire truck you relive traumas like this. We want to be there for New Yorkers," said Adams.

A malfunctioning space heater was blamed for starting the fire. Most of the deaths were caused by smoke inhalation. An investigation was underway as the death toll was expected to rise.

"Are you ok? You said that you are reliving the trauma," asked Scotto. "Yes, I am. I'm just thinking about those family members. I was happy that we saw all of the elected, the city-wide elected, Borough President Vanessa Gibson, our district attorneys, our councilperson, our assemblyperson, the state senator, the governor, you saw New York City at its best during a crisis of this magnitude," said Adams.

Editor's note: New York City Mayor Eric Adams revised the death toll down to 17 from the 19 that was reported on Sunday. The number of children killed was revised to 8.