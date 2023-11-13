You can adopt a dog for free thanks to Pedigree's first 'Shelter Sunday' program

article

There are lots of dogs looking for a good home, and if you’ve ever thought about adopting one, there’s a path to do so through Pedigree.

If you adopt a dog from a local shelter or rescue organization on "Pedigree Shelter Sunday," which is Nov. 26, the pet food brand will reimburse you for your adoption fee.

Individuals who adopt a dog can submit their adoption receipt to Pedigree between Nov. 28 and Dec. 22.

RELATED: Husky dog who was called 'ugly' for crooked smile finds family who drives 2.6K miles to adopt him

There is a limit of a one dog adoption fee redemption per home and a maximum reimbursement of $200.

Pedigree notes the deal is valid in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., with $300,000 in total adoption fees available.

Approximately 6 million pets enter U.S. shelters annually, and the number of stray pets living in shelters has soared 26% since 2021, causing overcrowding at the facilities nationwide, Pedigree noted in a company release.

For more information on adopting a dog, click here.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



