Adult falls from cliffs at McKinney Falls State Park, officials say
AUSTIN - The Austin Fire Department was called to McKinney Falls State Park after an adult fell from one of the cliffs.
What we know:
The incident was reported by the Austin Fire Department just after noon on Friday.
AFD says the adult fell from the cliffs at the lower falls.
Fire crews made contact with the person who fell.
They will be taken from the park using a UTV.
Travis County Fire Rescue teams are assisting.
What we don't know:
Officials have not given any updates on the condition of the person who fell.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Austin Fire Department.