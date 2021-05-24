Adult rescued from "completely engulfed" car in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police, fire, and EMS units rescued an adult from a "completely engulfed" car at an apartment complex in South Austin Monday afternoon.
Initial reports of a person trapped inside the completely engulfed vehicle in the 1000 block of W. Stassney Lane came in around 4:40 p.m. Monday afternoon, says ATCEMS.
According to ATCEMS, one adult patient was transported to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious potentially life-threatening smoke inhalation injuries.
