Adult rescued from storm drain in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - EMS and fire crews rescued an adult who got stuck in a storm drain in south Austin Friday afternoon.
Rescue crews responded to a confined space rescue call in the 1100 block of Tetbury Lane just before 3:30 p.m. Initial reports said an adult was stuck in a storm drain and yelling for help with unknown injuries.
The adult was extricated from the drain and has been transported to St. David's South Austin Medical Center with minor, non-life-threatening medical complaints, says ATCEMS.
No other information was available.
