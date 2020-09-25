Adult rescued from storm drain in South Austin

EMS and fire crews rescued an adult who got stuck in a storm drain in south Austin Friday afternoon.

Rescue crews responded to a confined space rescue call in the 1100 block of Tetbury Lane just before 3:30 p.m. Initial reports said an adult was stuck in a storm drain and yelling for help with unknown injuries.

The adult was extricated from the drain and has been transported to St. David's South Austin Medical Center with minor, non-life-threatening medical complaints, says ATCEMS.

No other information was available.

