Adult trapped in vehicle following crash in North Austin

An adult was trapped in their vehicle following a single-vehicle crash in North Austin.

EMS, fire and police crews responded to the reported vehicle versus object crash on the MoPac Expressway for reports of a patient in cardiac arrest.

Fire crews then worked to extricate the adult from the vehicle and a trauma alert was declared.

The adult was transported to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious potentially life-threatening injuries.

EMS says it is no longer on the scene and no other information was available.

