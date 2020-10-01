Adult trapped in vehicle following crash in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - An adult was trapped in their vehicle following a single-vehicle crash in North Austin.
EMS, fire and police crews responded to the reported vehicle versus object crash on the MoPac Expressway for reports of a patient in cardiac arrest.
Fire crews then worked to extricate the adult from the vehicle and a trauma alert was declared.
The adult was transported to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious potentially life-threatening injuries.
EMS says it is no longer on the scene and no other information was available.