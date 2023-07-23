AFD battles brush fire near busy southwest Austin intersection

Austin fire crews had to contend with triple digit heat Sunday evening as they battled a brush fire near a busy intersection in southwest Austin.

The call came in around 5:20 p.m. near US Highway 290 and William Cannon Boulevard.

The Austin Fire Department said the fire broke out in an undeveloped area surrounded by roadways. Thankfully, no homes or businesses were threatened.

Firefighters were able to get the flames under control within about 10 minutes.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.