AFD responding to brush fire in downtown Austin
AFD says the fire broke out just after 11 a.m. along the railroad tracks at Walter Seaholm Drive. (Austin Fire Department)
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department is on the scene of a brush fire in Downtown Austin.
It started around 11:04 a.m. near the intersection of Walter Seaholm Dr and West 2nd Street.
AFD says the fire is burning along the railroad tracks, and crews have the fire under control.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.