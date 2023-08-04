AFD responding to brush fire in downtown Austin

Image 1 of 4 ▼ AFD says the fire broke out just after 11 a.m. along the railroad tracks at Walter Seaholm Drive. (Austin Fire Department)

The Austin Fire Department is on the scene of a brush fire in Downtown Austin.

It started around 11:04 a.m. near the intersection of Walter Seaholm Dr and West 2nd Street.

AFD says the fire is burning along the railroad tracks, and crews have the fire under control.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.