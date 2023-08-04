Expand / Collapse search

AFD responding to brush fire in downtown Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department is on the scene of a brush fire in Downtown Austin.

It started around 11:04 a.m. near the intersection of Walter Seaholm Dr and West 2nd Street.

AFD says the fire is burning along the railroad tracks, and crews have the fire under control.

Firefighters say the fire started just after 11 a.m. along the train tracks on Walter Seaholm Drive near West 2nd Street.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.