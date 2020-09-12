AFD fire chief offers $1K reward for stolen motorcycle

The Austin Fire Department Fire Chief is offering $1,000 to anyone who helps him recover his stolen motorcycle.

The bike was stolen just after midnight on September 11 by two people caught on security cameras in the parking garage of his building off Rainey Street.

The bike is described as a 2017 Harley Davidson Road Glide Ultra with the VIN 1HD1KGD11HB639156 and the license plate number 552Z3J. The motorcycle is silver and black with chrome wheels.