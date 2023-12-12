AFD responding to fire in downtown Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin firefighters are responding to a fire in downtown Austin.
AFD says there are reports of smoke and fire coming from the rear of a building in the 3200 block of E 14 ½ Street.
Austin-Travis County EMS is also responding.
AFD says the fire is under control and they are now checking for extension.
Firefighters are asking people to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.