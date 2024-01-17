AFD responds to large shed fire in West Austin
Image 1 of 4
▼
(Austin Fire Department)
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin firefighters are on scene of a fully-involved shed fire in West Austin.
The fire broke out Wednesday afternoon in the 9000 block of W. View Road, off US 290 past Oak Hill.
AFD says the shed is filled with vehicles.
MORE STORIES
- SWAT situation in North Austin involving man with knives
- Body found at Austin homeless encampment after report of fire: AFD
Image 1 of 3
▼
(Austin Fire Department)
Firefighters have put out the fire, but crews will remain on scene checking for hotspots.
AFD is asking people to avoid the area.
Austin-Travis County EMS is also responding. But, so far, there are no reports of any injuries.