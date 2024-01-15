Body found at Austin homeless encampment after report of fire: AFD

A person was found dead after a report of an outdoor fire on Sunday, the Austin Fire Department said.

AFD said on Sunday, Jan. 14, around 11:40 p.m., firefighters responded to a report of an outdoor fire in the 8300 block of N. Mopac, at a homeless encampment.

After they extinguished the fire, firefighters found a body.

At this time, there is a joint investigation between the AFD Investigations Division and the Austin Police Department’s (APD) Homicide Unit.

The official cause of death is pending an autopsy by the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.