AFD investigating if West Austin fire was intentionally set

Fire investigators are looking into whether a house fire in West Austin may have been intentionally set.

The fire happened in the afternoon on September 12 at a home in the 8800 block of Black Oak Street near Anderson Mill.

One person was taken to a local hospital with critical burn injuries.

The Austin Fire Department says the cause of the fire was determined as incendiary and is under investigation.

Damages to the home are estimated at around $200,000.

