AFD rescues bystander nearly swept away while trying to help stranded motorist

Turn around, don't drown, says the Austin Fire Department after one of their crews rescued someone who had been trying to help a stranded motorist.

AFD posted pictures of the rescue on Twitter, saying that the bystander had nearly been swept away while trying to help the motorist who was stranded in high water. The incident occurred at the entrance to Austin Ridge Bible Church's southwest campus on W. SH 71 in western Travis County.

AFD Engine 37 performed what is called a "throw bag" rescue, where crews throw a bag of rope to victims and pull them back out of the water. The bystander was rescued with no injuries.

According to the National Weather Service, more deaths occur each year due to flooding than from any other thunderstorm-related hazard. Over half of all flood-related drownings occur when motorists drive their vehicles into hazardous floodwaters, says the CDC, and many are from cars swept downstream.

NWS says that a mere six inches of fast-moving flood water can knock over an adult. Just 12 inches can carry away most cars, and it takes just two feet to carry away SUVs and trucks.

NWS says to follow these safety rules when it comes to flood waters: