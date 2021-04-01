AFD’s Buford Fire Tower sustains fire damage

The Austin Fire Department is reporting that its iconic Buford Fire Tower in downtown Austin has sustained fire damage Thursday night.

AFD first reported the flames as a structure fire just after 9 p.m. The fire broke out next to a homeless camp along Lady Bird Lake and flames climbed the tower, which used to be the Austin fire drill tower, on West Cesar Chavez at Colorado Street.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

AFD says the tower was built in 1930 and had been dedicated in 1978 in memory of AFD Captain James L. Buford who died in the line of duty in 1972 while trying to rescue a 15-year-old boy in Shoal Creek floodwaters. Both drowned.

Advertisement

Image 1 of 2 ▼

AFD says that as of 9:30 p.m., the fire was under control and the damage is mostly contained to the exterior and windows of the tower.

This is at least the second fire near a homeless camp this week.

AFD has not reported any injuries or said how the fire was started.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.