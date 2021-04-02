Austin Fire Department responds to multiple homeless camp fires

The Austin Fire Department says it has responded to three fires in homeless camps in the last 24 hours.

One of the fires was at the state homeless camp located at 780 Bastrop Highway. Crews responded at around 4:22 a.m. and found four of the 11 units in an old storage building there on fire. Crews were able to get the fire under control in about 15 minutes. Officials believe the cause of the fire could be electrical.

Another fire in a homeless camp along Lady Bird Lake at West Cesar Chavez and Colorado spread to the nearby Buford Fire Tower. Damage to the tower is estimated at $12,000.

AFD says it's responded to eight camps in 24 hours, including one in the 5900 block of Riverside and one in the 400 block of I-35, for violation of open burning guidelines.