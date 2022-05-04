AFD's Red Angels program partners with ACC nursing students to provide free health screenings

Austin Community College nursing students are partnering with the Austin Fire Department to help provide disadvantaged communities in Austin.

Students in ACC’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program will work side-by-side with AFD on Friday, May 6, as part of AFD’s Red Angels program to provide free in-home safety and wellness visits.

The program will focus on the Dove Springs, Colony Park, Del Valle and East Austin communities. BSN students will be conducting health checks, including blood pressure and glucose screenings, while AFD checks the homes for fire hazards and updates smoke detectors.

Following each check, AFD will provide the residents with a booklet that includes information on where to find free health support, food, clothes, etc. to reduce non-emergent calls to first responders, says ACC.

ACC says the Red Angels program plays a crucial need for nursing students by providing the necessary clinical training to graduate. Due to COVID-19, the district has had to restrict certain clinical rotations for the safety of students and the community.

This spring marks the first return of the Red Angels program since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The program was created in remembrance of fallen fire cadet Devon Coney, who passed away in the summer of 2018, says AFD.

