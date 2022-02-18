Author turns pain into purpose, stops in Austin to inspire youth

It's ok to be different. That was one of the many messages Chris Singleton shared with a crowd of Popham Elementary School children Friday morning while reading his book he just released, called "Different."

"This book Different was written because I lost my mom in a tragic way," he said.

His mother Sharonda Singleton was one of the nine victims in the 2015 Emanuel AME Church shooting in South Carolina.

"I lost my mom to gun violence and a self-proclaimed white supremacist. I turned my pain into my purpose and now sharing that message of love is stronger than hate, is something I want to do for the rest of my life," said Singleton.

After playing minor league baseball for years, he found his second calling becoming an inspirational speaker and author.

He teamed up with the 100 Black Men of Austin group and Black Pearl Books for a book signing, and on Friday, a read-along with the kids.

"No one talks about black authors and that's one of the things that we want to do," said Karl Spencer, with 100 Black Men of Austin.

"I thought his presentation was amazing, and it was right on for this time. The kids did respond to it well," said Jediah Gonzalez, Popham Elementary School teacher.

"I loved it because it inspires me to not judge anybody by anything," said Alessandar Puente, student.

This isn't the end of the line for the young author. He already has many children's books including "Your Life Matters," highlighting historical Black figures, and he has another children’s book in the works now, set to be released in the spring.

"There are a lot of kids that need to see black authors. They need to know that this is an option, something they can do," said Singleton.

Ultimately Singleton is hoping to send a resounding message that love will always conquer hate.

"My mom is my hero. She is the reason I do what I do," he said.

Singleton also stopped at the Texas Empowerment Academy for another read-along, and also stopped at Weiss High School for a motivational speech to high school students. Singleton and his family reside in Charleston, South Carolina.

