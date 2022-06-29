Police searching for aggravated assault suspects in Del Valle

The Austin Police Department (APD) is searching for suspects involved in an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Del Valle.

Police said on May 17, around 6:07 p.m., officers responded to a gun hot shot call in the 5800 block of Alomar Cove.

One of the victims told police a White newer model Chrysler 300, unknown license plate, began to follow her while she was driving home. The occupants of the White Chrysler started firing rounds and the victim sped to her home.

When the victim pulled up to her home, her husband was standing in the front yard, and the occupants of the White Chrysler fired two more rounds which struck the home right above where the husband was standing, police said.

The Chrysler then sped off southbound on Alomar Cove before turning westbound onto Pearce Lane.

The Chrysler is pictured below:

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Anyone with information about this incident such as the identity of the suspects, or other violent crime is asked to call the APD Aggravated Assault Unit at (512) 974-5245, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.