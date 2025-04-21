Man sought in aggravated robbery of Round Rock 7-Eleven: police
ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Police Department is looking for help to identify a man involved in an aggravated robbery earlier this month.
What we know:
Round Rock police say that officers responded at around 4:50 a.m. on April 14 to a report of an aggravated robbery at a 7-Eleven at 2801 La Frontera Blvd, just off of SH 45 and I-35.
The suspect fled the scene on foot before the officers got there.
(Round Rock Police Department)
The suspect is described as a Black male wearing a red-and-blue rain jacket, black pants, Mechanix-style gloves and black Air Jordan 11-style shoes.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Leo Quintana at 512-218-7048 or email lquintana@roundrocktexas.gov.
Anonymous tips may also be submitted through Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-253-7867.
The Source: Information in this report comes from the Round Rock Police Department.