Man sought in aggravated robbery of Round Rock 7-Eleven: police

The Round Rock Police Department is looking for help to identify a man involved in an aggravated robbery earlier this month.

What we know:

Round Rock police say that officers responded at around 4:50 a.m. on April 14 to a report of an aggravated robbery at a 7-Eleven at 2801 La Frontera Blvd, just off of SH 45 and I-35.

The suspect fled the scene on foot before the officers got there.

(Round Rock Police Department)

The suspect is described as a Black male wearing a red-and-blue rain jacket, black pants, Mechanix-style gloves and black Air Jordan 11-style shoes.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Leo Quintana at 512-218-7048 or email lquintana@roundrocktexas.gov.

Anonymous tips may also be submitted through Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-253-7867.