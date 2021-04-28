Ahmaud Arbery case: 3 men now charged with federal hate crimes, attempted kidnapping in death

article

A federal grand jury on Wednesday indicted three men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery with hate crimes and attempted kidnapping charges.

Travis McMichael, 35; his father, Gregory McMichael, 65, and William "Roddie" Bryan, 51, each face one count of interference with rights and with one count of attempted kidnapping. The McMichaels were also charged with one count each of using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm in relation to a crime of violence. Travis is also being charged with discharging that weapon.

RELATED: New lead prosecutor named in case of Ahmaud Arbery's death

Gregory McMichael (;eft), his son Travis McMichael and William Bryan (right).

Ahmaud Arbery, 25, was shot and killed on February 23, 2020, while jogging down through the Satilla Shores neighborhood of Brunswick while being pursued by the McMichaels, both armed, federal prosecutors said. Bryan joined the chase and eventually cut off Arbery's route where federal prosecutors said Travis McMichael shot Arbery with a Remington shotgun.

RELATED: GBI: Arrests in Ahmaud Arbery based on 'facts' and 'law,' not just video

Advertisement

All three were charged by the state of Georgia with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and criminal attempt to commit a felony. No trial date has been set for that and just Monday, a new state prosecutor was named.

No word on when the trio is expected to meet those charges in federal court.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.