Airbnb break-in: Milwaukee teen learns place is full of deputies

Montana sheriff's deputies who were recently in Milwaukee for special law enforcement training have quite the story to tell.

The deputies rented a Milwaukee Airbnb for their visit. They were sleeping when the 19-year-old got into the home. When they woke up, they spotted the back door open and the 19-year-old sound asleep upstairs, according to a TikTok video shared to Instagram.

"This silly guy found the one Airbnb in all of downtown Milwaukee, Wisconsin, loaded with cops," a deputy said in the TikTok video.

The deputies said the teen was drunk and had no idea where he was.

"This is a first for that, I've woken up in random places," the teen said in the video.

The Montana deputies called 911 to report the intruder. A short time later, the 19-year-old was taken into custody by Milwaukee police.