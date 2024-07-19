Expand / Collapse search

East Austin Family Dollar robbed, police looking for suspect

By Fox 7 Austin Digital Team
Published  July 19, 2024 5:03pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department's Robbery Unit is requesting the public's help with identifying a suspect involved in a robbery in East Austin earlier this year. 

The robbery occurred at a Family Dollar store at 3851 Airport Boulevard on May 28 at 11:05 a.m. The suspect entered the store and tried to steal a barcode scanner and a beverage. 

The suspect was confronted by an employee, who was assaulted during their attempts to prevent the theft. 

The suspect is described as:

  • White male
  • 35 to 45 years of age
  • Approximately 5’5" to 5’7" tall
  • Thin build
  • Light facial hair

The suspect was last seen wearing:

  • Purple T-shirt
  • Tan or khaki shorts
  • Black and white Nike shoes
  • Brown leather messenger bag

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Robbery unit at 512-974-5092. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest. 