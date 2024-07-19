East Austin Family Dollar robbed, police looking for suspect

The Austin Police Department's Robbery Unit is requesting the public's help with identifying a suspect involved in a robbery in East Austin earlier this year.

The robbery occurred at a Family Dollar store at 3851 Airport Boulevard on May 28 at 11:05 a.m. The suspect entered the store and tried to steal a barcode scanner and a beverage.

The suspect was confronted by an employee, who was assaulted during their attempts to prevent the theft.

The suspect is described as:

White male

35 to 45 years of age

Approximately 5’5" to 5’7" tall

Thin build

Light facial hair

The suspect was last seen wearing:

Purple T-shirt

Tan or khaki shorts

Black and white Nike shoes

Brown leather messenger bag

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Robbery unit at 512-974-5092. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.