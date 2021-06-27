AISD facing shortage of bus drivers, food service workers

Austin ISD is making a push to hire more bus drivers and food service workers ahead of the upcoming school year.

"As we’re asking all of our students to return to our schools, we also need to be ready to serve them properly," said Kris Hafezizadeh, executive director of Transportation & Vehicle Services. "August 17 is not far away."

All AISD students will be back in classrooms in August after the district announced there would be no virtual option for the coming school year.

A job fair held on Saturday was focused on transportation and food service, but Norma Castillo, director of talent acquisition, said they have a plethora of roles available.

"We’re looking to just bring exposure to the community that Austin ISD is hiring, AISD is a great place to work, and that we offer benefits and competitive wages."

Bus driver wages start at $17 per hour, food service managers start at $15.95 per hour and food service substitutes start at $12 per hour.

To view open roles or apply to a position at AISD, click here

Advertisement

___

MORE HEADLINES:

Austin ISD hosts 50+ districtwide enrollment clinics through June 24

'COVID Catch-Up' summer school begins

The Holdsworth Center opens $200M facility for Texas educators

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 7 Austin Daily Newsletter | FOX 7 Austin on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

