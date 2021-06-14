Austin ISD hosts 50+ districtwide enrollment clinics through June 24

Austin ISD is hosting enrollment clinics for support and resources for families to get their child or children registered for the 2021-22 school year for any campus or any grade through June 24.

Families can come to any one of the more than 50 districtwide enrollment clinics at locations in north, central and south Austin that include morning, afternoon, or evening hours. Additional enrollment opportunities will be announced in the coming weeks.

"Support and learning never stops at Austin ISD," said the Administrative Supervisor of parent programs, Leonor Vargas.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

"We are focused on creating opportunities for all families to enroll in our school communities and we’re here all summer ready to help get your child back into the classroom," she says.

Austin ISD is partnering with the Hispanic Austin Leadership and Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers organizations, so families that need assistance during evening hours can attend the two extended hour clinics that run until 8 p.m., on June 15 at Metz-Sanchez Elementary School and June 23 at Bedichek Middle School.

A specialized clinic focused on Early Childhood Education will be hosted on June 15 at Uphaus Early Childhood Center. This clinic will have Early Childhood Education staff on-site so that families can learn more about Austin ISD’s early learning opportunities.

These clinics are part of Operation Reconnect, Austin ISD’s comprehensive efforts to welcome back students and families to the 2021-2022 school year.

Families for new students are encouraged to bring the following items:

Child’s birth certificate,

Child’s social security card (optional),

Child’s immunization records,

Child’s withdrawal form/last report card (if applicable),

Parent/Guardian photo ID,

Proof of guardianship (if applicable), and

Proof of residency

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

If families don’t have immediate access to all the items needed to register, the enrollment teams can still help start the enrollment process. Families are asked to provide necessary documents by the first day of school, Aug. 17.

Advertisement

Enrollment for existing students can be completed with a photo ID.