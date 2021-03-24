AISD offering students, staff free post-spring break COVID-19 tests

Austin Independent School District (AISD) will be hosting a post-spring break, mass COVID-19 testing event on Friday, March 26 between 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The tests will be free for AISD students and staff and will be administered via drive-thru. It is available to all AISD students and staff including those who learn and work in-person and remotely.

The tests will be administered at two locations:

North : Northeast Early College High School (Nelson Field), 7105 Berkman Dr. Austin, TX 78752.

South: Austin ISD Central Office, 4000 S. IH-35 Austin, TX 78704.

Participants must register to be guaranteed a test (English Registration Form and Spanish Registration Form) and must bring the following items to the testing appointment:

Austin ISD ID or badge

Completed Consent Form

QR code from pre-registering online (not required, but strongly encouraged to help decrease wait times)

AISD says people should consider getting tested if they are not two weeks out from completing their COVID-19 vaccine series and:

Are showing COVID-19 symptoms.

Have had close contact/exposure to a confirmed positive or someone showing COVID-19 symptoms (and they are not completely vaccinated).

Traveled over spring break.

Participated in group activities with members outside of their household where masking and social distancing were not consistently practiced.

If people are unable to make the March 26 mass testing date and want to get tested this week, AISD says COVID-19 rapid tests are available at campus health rooms. They may call their campus health room for more information.

Those with non-AISD family members who wish to get tested are encouraged to contact their primary care provider or schedule a testing appointment through Austin Public Health.