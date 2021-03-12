AISD to provide free seven-day meal packs during Spring Break

Austin ISD says it is partnering with the Central Texas Food Bank to provide access to healthy food while campuses are closed next week for spring break.

Families will be able to pick up seven days' worth of meals at the Food Bank’s mass distribution event from 9 a.m. to noon on March 16 at Toney Burger Stadium on Jones Road.

In addition to the seven-day meal packs, AISD says the Central Texas Food Bank will provide attendees with an assortment of supplementary food.

Seven-day meal packs are free for any child younger than 19 as well as those older than 19 who utilize special education resources or who are enrolled in school to complete the requirements for a high school diploma.

Meals feature foods cooked and prepared by staff in AISD kitchens and include protein, grains, fruits, vegetables, and milk. Seven-day meal pack components will be chilled and served cold to be taken home and reheated. Meals are available until all packages are distributed.

Parents or caregivers may receive meal packs without children present by providing documentation — such as a birth certificate, student ID card, report card, or attendance record — at the meal service site. Children do not have to be enrolled in AISD to receive meals, says the district.

AISD will also provide free caregiver meals for adults with accompanying children or with the documentation listed above. Caregiver meals are prepared by local restaurant partners and feature healthy foods to complement the menu served to students. Caregiver meals are made possible through funding from the City of Austin and the AISD Crisis Support Fund, established by the Austin Ed Fund, says the district.

AISD will resume weekly seven-day meal pack distribution at curbside meal sites on Thursday, March 25.