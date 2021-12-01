Reports of armed subject prompt lockdown at Akins High School

Akins High School was placed on lockdown today as the Austin Independent School District Police Department investigated a report of an armed subject. The school has since been de-escalated to a hold.

According to Carissa Lehmkuhl, three students have been taken into custody. Police reportedly found two magazines on the students, along with ammunition. No weapons were found.

Police also noted that no shots were fired and that students and staff are safe. Parents who want to can now pick up their kids at Akins High School.

AISD Police Department Chief Ashley Gonzalez posted on social media around 10:11 a.m. this morning that Akins went on lockdown. About an hour later, Chief Gonzalez noted that there was a heavy police presence and that students and staff are safe.

Parents had been asked to refrain from coming to the campus.

