Alabama capital murder suspect apprehended in Hutto: US Marshals

An Alabama capital murder suspect has been apprehended by U.S. Marshals in Central Texas.

32-year-old Bennie Humphrey of Montgomery, Ala. has been booked into the Williamson County Jail pending judicial proceedings and extradition.

Humphrey was wanted on two counts of capital murder issued on Oct. 25 by the District Court of Montgomery County.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Bennie Humphrey (Williamson County Jail)

US Marshals in Texas worked a lead from the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force in Alabama. The GCRTF developed information that indicated he had fled Alabama and was possibly headed toward Hutto.

Members of the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force apprehended Humphrey in the 6500 block of County Road 110 in Hutto without incident.