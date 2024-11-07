Expand / Collapse search

Manor police looking for truck possibly connected to shooting of teen

Updated  November 7, 2024 1:41pm CST

The Brief

    • Manor police are looking for occupants of a truck that might have information about Wednesday's shooting
    • A 16-year-old boy suffered non-life-threatening injuries to his leg
    • The truck was described as silver and possibly a late 1990s Ford extended cab with flared sides

MANOR, Texas - The Manor Police Department is looking for a truck that might be connected to Wednesday's shooting of a teenager.

On Nov. 6, Manor police responded to a shooting in the Presidential Glen subdivision of US 290 northeast of Manor. 

A 16-year-old boy suffered non-life-threatening injuries to his leg and a suspect was detained. Manor police later stated that an arrest had been made.

MPD is looking for a truck, saying that the occupant or occupants might have additional information that could assist in their ongoing investigation. The truck was described as silver and possibly a late 1990s Ford extended cab with flared sides. 

Anyone with any information on the truck or the shooting is asked to contact Manor police at police@manortx.gov.