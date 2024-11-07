Manor police looking for truck possibly connected to shooting of teen

article

The Brief Manor police are looking for occupants of a truck that might have information about Wednesday's shooting A 16-year-old boy suffered non-life-threatening injuries to his leg The truck was described as silver and possibly a late 1990s Ford extended cab with flared sides



The Manor Police Department is looking for a truck that might be connected to Wednesday's shooting of a teenager.

On Nov. 6, Manor police responded to a shooting in the Presidential Glen subdivision of US 290 northeast of Manor.

A 16-year-old boy suffered non-life-threatening injuries to his leg and a suspect was detained. Manor police later stated that an arrest had been made.

MPD is looking for a truck, saying that the occupant or occupants might have additional information that could assist in their ongoing investigation. The truck was described as silver and possibly a late 1990s Ford extended cab with flared sides.

MORE MANOR NEWS

Anyone with any information on the truck or the shooting is asked to contact Manor police at police@manortx.gov.