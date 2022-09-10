Alabama vs Texas: Crimson Tide narrowly beats Longhorns in Austin

A record-breaking number of fans, more than 105,000, packing into Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium for the highly anticipated showdown of number 1 Alabama against The University of Texas.

Fans came early, were loud, stayed late, and wore orange.

It was a sea of orange as fans prepared for the first match up against Alabama since the National Championship game that wrapped up the 2009 season.

"We're feeling this one's personal," Texas fan Andi Sanchez said.

"We have no expectations, we've got great seats, so we're just anxious to get to our seats and watch the fun," first-time college football game attendee Reagan Wilkins said.

The fun started with the Fox Big Noon Kickoff featuring special guests Ricky Williams, Vince Young, and Roger Clemens.

"Roger freaking Clemens. It's Roger Clemens. That's incredible. The guy who wins the National Championship over Alabama, different sport, but yeah, that's incredible," Texas fan Michael Clardy said.

For many Bama fans, this is the first time they've been to Austin. It's been 100 years since the Crimson Tide played in the capitol city. "It's been a bucket list to come to D. K. Royal, so really, really looking forward to it, big football fan and hopefully it's a good game," Alabama fan Trevor McNaboe said.

Texas entered the game with an overall record of 7-1-1 against Alabama, but Bama fans were confident entering the game. "Saban's got a pretty good track record against his assistant coaches," McNaboe said.

Saban's record stands. In a nail biter, Alabama beats Texas by one point, 20 to 19.

"We're excited they're coming to the SEC in a couple years and hopefully Bama will be able to get back and be in the winning record against Texas," McNaboe said.

"We Texas fans, we come to win, lose or draw, man we come to see our teams play and we're here man, we ain't going no where, man, this is the first time we've played them in a long time man, it was a good game, Texas did what they did even though they had a backup quarterback man, give it up for them man," Texas fan Johnny McAfee Jr. said.

Texas plays the UTSA Roadrunners Saturday, Sept. 17 in Austin at 7 p.m.