Alcohol believed to be factor in crash that injured 2 Manor ISD students

The Manor Police Department says alcohol may have been a factor in an early morning crash that left several people, including two Manor Independent School District students, injured.

Investigators say a vehicle with seven students from Manor ISD was hit head-on by another vehicle in the 13200 block of North FM 973 near 290 just after 2 a.m. this morning.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Photo courtesy Manor Police Department.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

STAR Flight rushed one of the injured students to a local hospital and the other was taken by ambulance. Officials say both students who were injured suffered significant injuries.

Advertisement

The driver of the other vehicle was also hospitalized.

Police say they continue to investigate the exact cause of the crash.