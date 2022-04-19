ALERRT center at Texas State receives FEMA grant to create response training

article

The Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) center at Texas State University, and the National Fire Protection Association were awarded a grant by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to develop a eLearning program to train fire and law enforcement personnel on responding to Fire as a Weapon (FAAW) events.

The $400,000 FEMA grant will allow ALERRT to develop a four-hour eLearning version of FAAW response training. ALERRT has already made a 16-hour in-person version of FAAW training.

FAAW is the use of fire, smoke or flammable materials to confound first responders to an incident. FAAW incidents are continually evolving, both in magnitude and frequency, and the training to mitigate FAAW must also continually evolve.

The ALERRT program at Texas State was created and developed with the basic goal of providing proven training to first responders in order to better protect their communities and save lives.

