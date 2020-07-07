Alert issued for abducted two-year-old from Center, Texas

An abduction alert has been issued for a two-year-old from Center, Texas.

The Center Police Department is looking for two-year-old Zimia Ann Whitaker. She was last seen in the 100 block of Arcadia Road in Center around noon Tuesday.

Zimia Ann Whitaker

She is described as a white female, 2'6" and 30 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and white shorts.

Police are also looking for 27-year-old Zenas Montre Whitaker, who is described as a white male, 5'6" and 150 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes, in connection with her abduction.

Zenas Montre Whitaker

The alert says that the suspect is driving a brown Ford Fusion with an unknown Texas temporary tag.

Brown Ford Fusion stock photo

Anyone with information regarding this abduction is asked to call the Center Police Department at 936-598-2788.