19-year-old charged after deadly wreck in Northeast Austin

A 19-year-old is under arrest in connection with a deadly wreck in Northeast Austin.

Police say two vehicles and a bicycle crashed on E. Parmer Lane near Harris Branch Parkway on Tuesday, December 12 at 1:33 a.m.

The bicyclist, identified as Ashton Hutchison, died at the scene.

One of the drivers stayed and cooperated with the investigation, but police say the other took off.

Alexis Acevedo was later arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and failure to stop and render aid.

If you have any information, you're asked to call APD's Vehicular Homicide unit at 512-974-8111. You may also submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.