Alicia Keys to join Usher at Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show: report

Alicia Keys will be a guest of Usher for the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show on Sunday in Las Vegas, according to TMZ.

The entertainment media outlet reported Keys and Usher rehearsed at Allegiant Stadium, the site of the Super Bowl, on Thursday.

Usher and Keys last collaborated together on the hit song "My Boo" in 2004, which was on the Billboard Hot 100 for six weeks.

During a news conference on Feb. 8, Usher hinted that he wouldn't be alone on stage for the halftime show and dropped cryptic hints about which artists are performing with him, the Associated Press reported.

The "Confessions" singer was tapped to headline the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show.

"It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list," Usher said in a statement. "I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before."

Keys, a 16-time Grammy winner, won her first five Grammys in 2002, including wins for Song of the Year ("Fallin") and Best New Artist.

Keys, a 16-time Grammy winner, won her first five Grammys in 2002, including wins for Song of the Year ("Fallin") and Best New Artist.




