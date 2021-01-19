Natalia Bryant, eldest daughter of Kobe and Vanessa, celebrates her eighteenth birthday

article

On Tuesday, Natalia Bryant, the firstborn child of Vanessa and Kobe Bryant, is celebrating her eighteenth birthday.

Natalia was born in 2003, the year after the Los Angeles Lakers’ three-peat run in the NBA Finals from 2000-2002.

Her sister Gianna was born in 2006, followed by Bianka in 2016 and Capri in 2019.

The Bryant Family (IG: Natalia Bryant)

Longtime Laker fans can remember NBA legend Kobe Bryant with his two adorable little girls by his side when the men in purple in gold won back-to-back NBA titles in 2009 and 2010.

(Getty Images)

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Vanessa Bryant said the following as she wished Natalia :

"Dear Natalia,

Happy Birthday! Mommy and Daddy are so proud of the young lady that you are. You have displayed so much strength and grace throughout the most difficult year of our lives. Thank you for stepping in to help me with your little sisters. You’re such an incredible big sister and a beautiful role model to so many people. Thank you for being kind, polite and gracious in everything that you do. You have no idea how happy and proud mommy and daddy are that you’re our daughter. We love you always and forever, forever and always. Happy 18th birthday to our first born, Natalia, our principessa!

Love always,

Mommy, Daddy, Gigi, BB and Koko."

Natalia is currently a senior in high school and it was recently revealed some of her top college choices include the University of Southern California and New York University.

Her father, Kobe, wished his baby girl a Happy 17th Birthday in one of his final Instagram posts.

Natalia Bryant (Instagram: Kobe Bryant)

The Bryant family continues to celebrate the lives of Kobe and Gianna who were among the nine victims of a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020.

