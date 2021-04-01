All SMCISD students expected to return to campus starting April 12

All San Marcos CISD students, except those with an approved medical exemption, will be expected to return to campus for in-person learning starting on Monday, April 12, says the district.

In a letter to district families, the district says that by April 9, more than 800 staff members will have received a COVID-19 vaccine and every SMCISD employee will have been offered the opportunity to be vaccinated.

The last day synchronous live remote learning will be offered will be Friday, April 9. Any student needing to isolate will receive asynchronous instruction via CANVAS and teachers will still upload lessons and videos for those needing asynchronous instruction, says the district.

"We will continue to follow our COVID protocols including but not limited to physical/social distancing, mask-wearing, washing of hands, and sanitizing all areas of the school," says the district. "Additional dividers and face coverings will be available for all SMCISD campuses." You can view the district's COVID-19 safety plan here.

For campuses under construction, the district says campus principals will send additional information regarding drop-off and pick-up procedures.

SMCISD says it highly recommends families provide their own transportation to and from campus but those unable to can follow the steps below to ensure transportation for their student:

From now until Sunday, April 4th at midnight, you can sign your child up for transportation online to guarantee bus services by April 12

You can read about regular and special route transportation criteria and parameters

Starting Monday, April 5th, school bus transportation can only be requested by calling the campus

If your child(ren) have not used school bus services in the past 10 days they will need to be registered.

If you call by the close of business on April 6th, your child will receive transportation services starting on April 12th.

If you miss the April 6th deadline, then your child will be routed for transportation beginning on April 15th at the earliest.

Once your child is routed, a transportation department associate will call you to provide the bus number, stop location, and stop time for the morning and afternoon routes. These calls may happen over the weekend on April 10th and 11th.

Please have your child report to the bus stop 5-10 minutes before the scheduled stop.

Students who previously agreed to a transfer will still need to provide their own transportation.

