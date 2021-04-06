Allegiant establishing new base at Austin-Bergstrom's South Terminal

Allegiant Air has announced its plans to establish a base of operations at the South Terminal at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. The company says it will invest $75 million to establish the base in Austin.

Officials say at least 89 high-wage jobs will be created and the base will house three Airbus A320 aircrafts.

Operations at the base are expected to begin on November 18, 2021.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue, says in a news release, "It makes perfect sense to establish a permanent base in Austin, further establishing Allegiant as a hometown airline in a city we love and where we plan to grow. Having locally-based operations will mean opportunities for expanded hours, as well as more – and more frequent – flight offerings for visitors and locals alike."

"The potential for added flights will bring more travelers into the area and offer Central Texans extra options when it comes to their own travel plans. The airport is an economic driver in our local economy, and I'm excited to see growth and activity in the district and beyond during such a critical time," said Austin City Council District 2 Member Vanessa Fuentes.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Advertisement

Allegiant began operating at ABIA in October 2013 with service from Austin to Las Vegas. It currently offers 14 nonstop routes and the company says it has flown more than 1.1 million passengers through Austin since establishing service.

Available positions will be posted on Allegiant’s careers website, where interested applicants may apply online.