Alvin ISD teacher accused of 'improper relationship' with student

An Alvin ISD teacher is behind bars Thursday for what authorities have only described as an "improper relationship" with a student.

Details are scarce but JoAnn Karel of Pearland was arrested Thursday by Alvin ISD police.

Alvin ISD confirmed Karel was a teacher at Shadow Creek High School and received a tip she was "involved in inappropriate conduct with a student." A full investigation was launched with the parents of the student involved getting contacted by officials, which ultimately led to Karel's resignation.

The district released the following statement on the arrest urging anyone with more information on the case to reach out to the Alvin PD.

"In Alvin ISD we are deeply committed to keeping you informed of matters relating to the safety and security of our students. For this reason, it is important we share that today, Alvin ISD received an anonymous tip through our ‘Let’s Chat’ platform. The tip alleged that a teacher from Shadow Creek High School was involved in inappropriate conduct with a student. Alvin ISD Police Department immediately launched a full and comprehensive investigation and has been in contact with the Brazoria County District Attorney’s office. The teacher has resigned and Alvin ISD will continue to assist law enforcement in prosecuting to the fullest extent under the law. The parents of the student involved have been personally contacted and made aware of the allegations and the ongoing investigation. Alvin ISD will continue to work with the appropriate agencies, including the State Board of Educator Certification and local law enforcement, to ensure that all information is provided. We take all reports related to the security of our students seriously and if anyone has any information, please contact the Alvin ISD Police department at 281-331-2320. Thank you for your continued support of Shadow Creek High School and Alvin ISD.

She is currently being held on a $20,000 surety bond in Brazoria County on a charge of "improper relationship between educator/student."