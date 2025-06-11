Amazon Flex delivery driver has car stolen while dropping off packages in North Austin

The Brief An Amazon Flex delivery driver said her car was stolen while she was dropping off packages The thief is now using the woman's EBT card that was left inside the car Amazon responded to the incident



An Amazon Flex delivery driver said her car was stolen while she was dropping off packages.

Amazon Flex driver speaks out

Local perspective:

Stephanie Board was delivering packages for Amazon early Sunday morning.

"I took the route that was from 3:15 a.m all the way until like seven o'clock, and I was almost done, so I was excited when I was on my route because I was like, ok, it's about 6:30-ish, I'm almost done. So here I am just determined to get it done and get back to my kids," delivery driver Stephanie Board said.

She said she pulled up to a home in the Quail Creek Neighborhood in North Austin, her car was still running.

"I'm just thinking, you know, I'm going to hop in and out real quickly," Board said.

Board said she grabbed the package out of her car, walked to the front door, dropped it off, and scanned it.

When she turned around, Board said, "I look up and I see a guy that I've never seen before. He hops out of a Mercedes, I think it was, and he gets into the driver's side of my car."

Board said she tried to stop the man.

"I kind of try to get in front of him to stop him from taking the vehicle, but he still goes around and leaves in the vehicle," Board said.

She said it felt like a movie.

"Panicking, nervous, just disbelief and distraught that something like this was happening," Board said.

Apparently, her car had all of her personal items inside, including her credit, debit, and social security cards.

"I see that they are currently using my EBT card. They were at the local Sam's that was out south, and it looks like they were at some supermarkets here in the East Austin area, so they're all over Austin, so you might want to just be mindful," Board said.

Board and her son have a message to whoever is behind this.

"Just do the right thing and return the car because you've taken away from a mother that's trying to support her kids and have a survival for them and stable living," Board said.

"I would just like for the person to just give us our car," Board’s son, Demarion Ewing said.

Amazon responds

What they're saying:

Amazon spokesperson Steve Kelly released a statement on the incident:

"Our team has reached out to Ms. Board to offer support and assistance relating to this unfortunate incident. Safety is our top priority, which is why we continue to innovate and invest in comprehensive safety measures that help keep Amazon Flex delivery partners and the communities they serve safe. In addition to contacting law enforcement, Amazon’s 24/7 Emergency Assistance Helpline stands ready to provide support to delivery partners if unexpected situations arise."

Amazon does provide various forms of assistance when situations arise, including filing insurance claims to help drivers and pay for missed delivery blocks.