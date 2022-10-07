Expand / Collapse search

AMBER Alert canceled after 2 Midlothian kids found safe

By FOX 4 Staff
Published 
Updated 9:38PM
Texas
MIDLOTHIAN, Texas - The AMBER Alert for two kids out of Midlothian has been canceled.

Late Friday evening, Midlothian police said 12-year-old Jada Welch and 6-month-old- Tristan Welch were found out of state in Missouri and are safe.

Earlier in the day, the Ellis County Sheriff's Office said their parents, Alethia Tyson and Scott Welch abducted them. The sheriff's office says the parents are drug addicts.

A court order revoking custody was issued Friday, and the parents ran off with the kids.

At this time, no criminal charges have been found.

