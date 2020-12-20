Amber Alert cancelled after four children found safe in Austin

The Travis County Sheriff's Office says that four children at the center of an Amber Alert early Sunday morning have been found safe in Austin.

Just before 4 a.m. Dec. 20, TCSO issued an Amber Alert asking for the public's help in finding four children, 10-year-old Gabriella Garcia, 7-year-old Julian Garcia, 3-year-old Sebastian Garcia, and 2-year-old Giovanna Garcia.

Also named in the Amber Alert was 32-year-old Cesar Giovanni Garcia and a white 2011 Chevrolet C1500.

TCSO says that the four children were found unharmed at a hotel in the 11900 block of MoPac in Austin and that the matter is being handled civilly through CPS.

TCSO says that the children were located through an investigation conducted by patrol deputies, detectives and intelligence analysts. TCSO also says that many useful tips were received as a result of the Amber Alert and is thanking the public for their help in locating the children.

