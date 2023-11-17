AMBER Alert: Dallas County boy believed to be in Mexico, away from father, police say

Wilmer police say they believe the 10-year-old boy at the center of an AMBER Alert issued earlier this week is with family in Mexico and no longer in danger.

Investigators said Ian Aguilar was abducted from his home in Wilmer and his mother, Zuleika Lopez, was killed.

An AMBER Alert was issued for Aguilar on Tuesday, with his father, 38-year-old Juan Aguilar-Cano named as the suspect.

In a news release on Friday, Wilmer police say that they have been in communication with Aguilar's family and say they believe he is in Mexico and not with his father.

"We now have hope and reason to believe Ian is okay, our investigation continues, and will continue, until we have absolute verification Ian is not in danger," Wilmer police said in a news release.

Wilmer PD went on to say that they hope Ian will be reunited with family in the U.S. so they can see him and know he is safe.

Despite the positive update, Wilmer police say the AMBER Alert for Aguilar is still active.

Investigators did not mention the boy's father's whereabouts in their update.

He is a suspect in Lopez's homicide, according to police.

Police said Aguilar-Cano's car was found near a Tornado Bus Company in Houston, but he and the boy were not there.

Tornado charters rides to Mexico, where Aguilar-Cano was born.

Police said, before this week, they had never been called out to the home.

CPS also confirmed it had not been to the home in the past.

Lopez's adult daughter, Zuri, checked on the home on Tuesday after her mother, a longtime City of Dallas employee, didn't show up for work and Ian did not show up at school.

At a vigil on Thursday night, Zuri said Aguilar is autistic and in need of medication.