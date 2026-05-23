Amber Alert canceled: Missing San Antonio 10-year-old found

article

The Brief Authorities issued an Amber Alert for a missing 10-year-old in San Antonio. The alert was canceled around 3 p.m. Saturday after he was found.



The Texas Department of Public Safety has canceled an Amber Alert for a missing 10-year-old in San Antonio. The boy has been found, they announced just before 3 p.m.

What we don't know:

The update did not specify that he was found safe. Information was limited at the time of publishing.

Amber Alert

The following information is now out of date, as the boy has been found:

What we know:

Damonie Wade was last seen around 7:30 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Ashland Drive in San Antonio.

Wade is described as 5 feet tall, 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, gray sweatpants and black slides.

What you can do:

If seen, you are asked to call the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660 or call 911.