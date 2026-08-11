U.S. citizen arrested after 130 pounds of cocaine found in vehicle at Texas-Mexico border

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The Brief CBP officers at the Del Rio Port of Entry discovered nearly 130 pounds of cocaine hidden inside an SUV. Search equipment uncovered 49 packages of cocaine concealed within the quarter panels of a 2013 Dodge Durango. Homeland Security Investigations special agents arrested the 29-year-old U.S. citizen driving the vehicle and launched a criminal probe.



U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized more than $1.7 million worth of cocaine hidden inside an SUV at the Del Rio Port of Entry earlier this month, federal authorities announced.

$1.7 million in cocaine seized

What we know:

The seizure happened on Aug. 4 at the Del Rio International Bridge when a CBP officer referred a 2013 Dodge Durango driven by a 29-year-old male U.S. citizen for a secondary inspection.

During the search, officers used a nonintrusive inspection system before physically examining the vehicle. They uncovered 49 packages containing a total of 129.67 pounds of suspected cocaine concealed within the vehicle's quarter panels.

Authorities estimated the street value of the narcotics at $1,731,425.

What they're saying:

"This significant seizure is a direct result of the unwavering vigilance and commitment of our CBP officers," said Liliana Flores, port director for the Del Rio Port of Entry. "This is a clear example of how our investment in technology and training directly impacts our ability to secure the border and protect our communities."

Officers seized the contraband, and special agents with Homeland Security Investigations arrested the driver and launched a criminal investigation.