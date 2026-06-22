AMBER Alert issued for missing teen and 1-year-old boy last seen in Converse
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SAN ANTONIO, Texas - An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 15-year-old girl and a 1-year-old boy from Converse.
What we know:
Police are looking for 15-year-old Escarleth Vasquez and 1-year-old Alejandro Vasquez.
Both were last seen on May 9 around 3 p.m. in the 7000 block of Phoenix Path in Converse.
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1-year-old Alejandro Vasquez
Escarleth was last seen wearing a black hoodie and white sweatpants. Alejandro
They may be traveling in a red pickup truck.
If anyone has any information on their whereabouts, call 911 immediately or Texas DPS at (210) 531-2284.
The Source: Information from Texas DPS