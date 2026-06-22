AMBER Alert issued for missing teen and 1-year-old boy last seen in Converse

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The Brief Police are looking for 15-year-old Escarleth Vasquez and 1-year-old Alejandro Vasquez Both were last seen on May 9 around 3 p.m. in the 7000 block of Phoenix Path in Converse If anyone has any information on their whereabouts, call 911 immediately or Texas DPS at (210) 531-2284



An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 15-year-old girl and a 1-year-old boy from Converse.

What we know:

Police are looking for 15-year-old Escarleth Vasquez and 1-year-old Alejandro Vasquez.

Both were last seen on May 9 around 3 p.m. in the 7000 block of Phoenix Path in Converse.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ 1-year-old Alejandro Vasquez

Escarleth was last seen wearing a black hoodie and white sweatpants. Alejandro

They may be traveling in a red pickup truck.

If anyone has any information on their whereabouts, call 911 immediately or Texas DPS at (210) 531-2284.