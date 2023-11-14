AMBER Alert issued for abducted Wilmer 10-year-old

An AMBER Alert was issued on Tuesday night for a 10-year-old who was abducted in the Dallas County city of Wilmer.

Texas DPS believes 10-year-old Ian Aguilar was abducted by 38-year-old Juan Aguilar-Cano.

Officials say Aguilar was last seen about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday on Oakdale Street, it is not known what clothes he was wearing.

Police say that Aguilar-Cano is the father of Ian Aguilar.

Law enforcement officials say they believe the 10-year-old is in grave or immediate danger.

Aguilar-Cano is believed to be traveling in a tan 2007 Chevy Tahoe.

The vehicle's license plate is KVZ1194.

